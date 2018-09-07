Drake fans demand refund for TIFF no-show

It's the second time in recent weeks that Drake has cancelled on Toronto.

In August, he pulled out of his first tour date in the city "due to scheduling commitments" and has yet to announce a new date.

Lisa LaRocca and Shivana Bliss were among those let down by both cancellations.

Bliss said she spent $99 for a TIFF membership and then $200 for tickets for herself and her 13-year-old son. They learned of the cancellation through social media, and wondered why they weren't told by TIFF or Ticketmaster: "It would've been good customer service just to let people know — even if they weren't willing to offer a refund," she said.

Meanwhile, LaRocca said she and four friends travelled from Hamilton to see Drake at TIFF, even though she had been burned just weeks earlier when his concert was scrapped.

"It's kind of a joke. Two things in a row within a couple weeks of each other in Toronto? That's pretty crazy," said LaRocca, adding that nevertheless hasn't dimmed her ardour for the chart-topper.

"Whoever schedules him, whoever his people are, are not doing their job."

She learned of the TIFF cancellation when a coworker pointed out a news story Thursday afternoon.

"We're from Hamilton so we were almost leaving when we found out. It was late afternoon so we knew we had to come, especially since we spent so much."

Grau said she herself only learned of the cancellation at 11 a.m. Thursday.

As for whether ticket-holders got their money's worth, she notes that key cast members were at the screening, and that ticket-holders got a T-shirt and access to an opening night party that included an open bar and food.

"If the entire cast doesn't come and everyone who is presenting the film doesn't come that's a completely different scenario," said Grau.

"The value of their ticket was not based solely on Drake's appearance. Whether they purchased it for that purpose is a different story."

— With files from David Friend

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press