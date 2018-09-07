Homeward Bound — An Evening for the Animals

We all have people we admire, whose stories we all want to know. This is one Canadian’s story that we’d like to share as it ticks off all the boxes of a great one – determination, perseverance, compassion, kindness, a love of animals, and personal triumph. In fact, it’s a Canadian story that’s now being retold in part, in the new musical “Come From Away” being shown across North America.

On the morning of Sept.11, 2001, the United States shut down its airspace, leaving thousands of passengers “stranded in mid-air”. Gander Newfoundland didn’t hesitate to open their airport to take in 38 transatlantic flights. What unfolded that day was amazing and Bonnie Harris, Gander Newfoundland’s SPCA Manager, has a story like no other.

On that day, Bonnie Harris and her small staff of three, along with 25 volunteers, took on the enormous task of locating the animal passengers on those planes. Harris and two other women crawled through piles of luggage to reach pets held deep in the cargo holds of the airplanes – but locate them they did. In all nine dogs, 10 cats (including one with epilepsy) and two rare Bonobo monkeys (travelling with their handler) were rescued from the airplanes.

On Sept. 28, spend an evening at Homeward Bound in support of the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society as Bonnie recounts how her small shelter found a way to find and care for the pets on those planes. It’s a heart-warming story that you and your friends won’t want to miss – a Canadian Happy Tail!