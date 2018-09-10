Doors Open Waterloo Region explores new digs in old spaces

It’s time once again for Doors Open Waterloo Region, the annual event that allows people to step inside private places and see things normally not visible to the naked eye.

And that’s often for good reason.

Companies like Miovision, located inside the new hardware hub Catalyst137 on Glasgow Street — on the tour for the first time in 2018 — contain a whole lot of proprietary information inside, said Karl Kessler, co-ordinator of the regional event.

This year’s tour, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will allow folks to get a glimpse of newly redeveloped workspaces normally closed to the public, such as Deloitte’s offices inside the former tannery on Joseph Street.

Relating to the theme Places, Patterns and Plans, many of the 34 sites on this year’s tour focus not only on the built environment, but also how we build things, Kessler said.

“We have a structural steel fabricating facility. We have some engineering and architectural firms and themes related to the building trades and the construction industry.”

There’s a high-tech firm called DOZR located in the former Fire Station 2 in Kitchener.

“They’re actually a heavy equipment rental company, so they’re a tech firm related to the construction field,” Kessler said. “We’re trying to address and inform people of different aspects of the building boom that’s been going on in the region in terms of the infrastructure with the Ion and so many buildings being put up all over the place.”

Back on tour by popular demand is the Sun Life Financial building in Waterloo.

“They’re on Doors Open every other year and usually have hundreds of people show up because it’s a highly secure historical building with pretty much zero access at other times, and they do a great tour there,” Kessler noted.