Five fun things to do this weekend

Explore hidden gems of Waterloo's residential architecture with Warren Stauch and Jinni Hartmann; complements ongoing exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum, "At Home, Residential Architecture in Waterloo"; https://www.waterloo.ca/museum
Location and Venue: 550 King St. N., Waterloo, ON, N2L 5W6 (City of Waterloo Museum)
Event date and time: Friday, September 21, 2018 1:00PM - 4:30PM
Audience: All Ages
Price: $30
Register By: Friday, September 14, 2018
Science, technology, engineering, art and math can make the world a better place; it's Science Literacy Week and Peace Day (plus a PD Day) and we have invited awesome partners and cool STEAM organizations
Location and Venue: 500 Fischer-Hallman Rd. N., Waterloo, ON, N2L 0B1 (Waterloo Public Library, Harper Branch)
Event date and time: Friday, September 21, 2018 2:00PM - 4:00PM
Audience: Children
Price: Free
Categories:
Arts,Music
Location and Venue: , Waterloo, ON (Churchill Arms)
Event date and time: Friday, September 21, 2018 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Price: Price is not specified
Bring your friends and family to the 33rd annual Fun Run! This 2.5/5K run takes place on the University of Waterloo’s Ring Road and is open to all ages across the entire community. Come dressed in your best costume and compete for amazing prizes!
Location and Venue: 200 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON, N2L 3G1 (University of Waterloo Arts Quad)
Event date and time: Saturday, September 22, 2018 8:30AM - 1:00PM
Audience: All Ages
Price: $15 per adult, $10 per student (2 for $15), FREE for children 14 and under
Register By: Thursday, September 20, 2018
On Saturday September 22nd 2018, Bustard Chrysler is proud to host it's third annual Bustard's Charity Car Show in support of Kidsability! There will be a car show, raffle, activities, live DJ, and a kid’s zone.
Location and Venue: 575 Davenport Rd., Waterloo, ON, N2L 5Z3 (Bustard Chrysler)
Event date and time: Saturday, September 22, 2018 9:00AM - 3:00PM
Audience: All Ages
Price: Free
Although we endeavour to provide the most accurate description of events listing and venues, we are not responsible or liable for errors and omissions in the event description, location or intended audience. If necessary, please contact the event organizer for additional information.
