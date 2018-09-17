Kitchener's THEMUSEUM celebrates 15 years Sept. 29

THEMUSEUM is celebrating 15 years in downtown Kitchener and everyone is invited to the party on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to 2003 pricing ($7 admission Saturday and Sunday), there will be cake while supplies last, special programming and activities and the official launch of the brand new exhibition, BRAIN: The World Inside Your Head. The parkade off Duke Street, with an entrance to THEMUSEUM, is free on Sundays.

“As we approach this milestone, I am reminded of the commitment and passion expressed by our board, our supporters and this community,” said David Marskell, CEO, THEMUSEUM. “I have so many fond memories. We were open for 36-hours straight for the last days of Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. I took a pie in the face from summer campers at the end of their week. I overheard a father, down on one knee, explain to his young son who Terry Fox was, and why he ran across Canada.”

Members of the public are encouraged to share their best THEMUSEUM memories to social media using #MyFave15.