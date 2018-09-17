March of 1,000 Umbrellas to kick off United Way campaign in Waterloo Region

United Way Waterloo Region Communities is inviting community members to join them this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 for a colorful and boisterous march along King Street celebrating the launch of the organization's 2018 fundraising campaign.

Starting at Waterloo Public Square in Waterloo, Ontario and ending at Carl Zehr Square in Kitchener, Ontario, the 3km march - titled the March of 1,000 Umbrellas - aims to raise awareness and funds for the network of local services supported by United Way.

"United Way plays a vital role in the support of social services here in Waterloo Region,” says CEO Joan Fisk. “We are second only to government when it comes to funding community programs like family counselling services, after-school programs, and emergency food hampers.”

United Way Waterloo Region Communities is striving to raise a record $8 million over the next several months, making this the organization's most ambitious fundraising target to date. Fisk hopes their new marketing campaign with the powerful tagline, "Are You The One?" will inspire people to step forward and be the one to help.

“There is great need in our community," says Fisk. "We see it and read about it every day. That's why we're excited to bring people together from all 7 of the communities we represent with a loud and highly visible march down one of the busiest arteries in our region. The issues in this community belong to all of us. Someone you see daily could be the one who needs help. Together we can make this the most successful United Way campaign yet, ensuring support is available for those who need it most."

Community members can register for the event at www.iamtheone.ca. Participants can walk the entire route or join at points along the way. The march will be followed by a harvest themed lunch, provided by community partner Borealis Grille and Bar, and a live musical performance by local recording artist Alex Price.

A shuttle service will be provided by Grand River Transit following the event to transport participants from Carl Zehr Square back to Waterloo Public Square.

