Elton John swings by Toronto record store

TORONTO — Elton John surprised employees at Toronto record shop Sonic Boom on Tuesday when he strolled into the store and bought a number of vinyl albums.

Manager Christopher Dufton says he instantly recognized the legendary performer, who was dressed in black Adidas gear and black-rimmed shades.

"I didn't have to ask," he said of spotting John's famous face. "You would know, too."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee agreed to snap a photo with two employees.

On Instagram, the store wrote that John might be "the only knight we'll ever have in Sonic Boom history."

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which rolls into Toronto next week. His husband, David Furnish, is also from the city.

The musician has fostered a reputation for collecting vinyl in recent years.

In March 2017, he stopped by a small Vancouver record shop where the store's owner said he spent about $1,400.

Dufton declined to say how much John spent in Toronto or which albums he purchased.

"We're happy when anybody walks through the door," he said. "And it's always cool when it's somebody whose records we sell."