Kitchener marks Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day this Sunday

Firefighters and emergency responders from across the region will gather with surviving families, friends, dignitaries, and the public at Civic Centre Park on Sunday, Sept. 23, to honour their own fallen firefighters, police and EMS.
The memorial is an important and special one for those involved and Captain Jan Reyner, who is also the memorial committee chair, says that he is “honoured to be standing alongside firefighters and their families, friends and dignitaries at this event.” Kitchener Fire Chief Jon Rehill added a message to the public saying, “I urge you to attend the memorial ceremony this Sunday, or at least think of and support emergency workers you know and see. We must strive to remember them and thereby protect the memory of those who have protected us.”
This commemorative event will take place in front of the massive 17’ bronze/granite, award-winning monument, created by master sculptor Timothy P. Schmalz, which stands across the street from Centre in the Square.
Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day Program:
• Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 - Civic Centre Park, 101 Queen Street N.
• 12:45 p.m. - Ceremonial parade with police escort departs Civic Centre Park, traveling down Otto St., Frederick St., Weber St. E, and Queen St. N to return to the park.
• 1 p.m. - Memorial ceremony with uniformed members and reserved seating for surviving families and dignitaries around the monument.
