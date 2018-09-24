Kitchener breast cancer survivor makes CIBC Run for the Cure an annual event

Marie Amodeo was feeling sick from chemo when one of her colleagues first organized a team to go in the CIBC Run for the Cure in September 2013.

Amodeo had been diagnosed with one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer just two months prior and opted to sit on the side and cheer on her teammates at the finish line.

Six years later it’s going to be a lot different, said the 58-year-old cancer survivor, who along with about 35 of her family and friends dubbed the 'Optometry Rack Pack’ will be taking part in this Sunday’s walk in Kitchener.

With about $8,000 raised already this year, the team comprised of members from the University of Waterloo’s School of Optometry will surpass the $60,000 mark in this their sixth Run for the Cure.

“The event is one of, I think, the most special events that I’ve been to, and the feeling when you go is such positive energy,” Amodeo said. “You might think there’s a lot of people dealing with cancer, obviously going though treatment and not feeling well, but they’re there, and the feeling of hope and the energy of it — it doesn’t matter if it’s pouring rain. It’s just amazing.”

Her 14-month ordeal with cancer that resulted in a mastectomy, weeks of hormone therapy and pre-emptive chemo, is now in the rear-view mirror. But she said cancer has left her grateful for the family and friends who surrounded her with support throughout treatments and afterwards.

Amodeo, who is unmarried and doesn’t have children, and said long-distance relatives and work colleagues really stepped up during her illness.

"So many positive things have come out of it,” she said. “I’m very grateful for things and I try not to sweat the small stuff anymore."

CIBC has been a committed partner of the run for more than two decades, helping to raise $430 million during that time, which has enabled investments in promising research, as well as information and support programs to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone, said Lynne Hudson, president and CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society.

According to a press release, breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women with one in eight expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. But thanks to donors and trail-blazing events like the CIBC Run for the Cure, investments in cancer research are making a difference. Mortality rates for breast cancer are 44 per cent lower than their peak in the mid 1980s and approximately 87 oer cent of people diagnosed with breast cancer are expected to live five years beyond their diagnoses.