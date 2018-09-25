Inaugural Harvest Food Drive this Saturday in Kitchener, Waterloo

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region will be accepting perishable food donations for one-day only this Saturday during the inaugural Harvest Food Drive.

The Harvest Food Drive is an opportunity to increase the amount of fresh food The Food Bank can distribute to community programs and agencies, by accepting newly purchased perishable food items from the public.

The Harvest Food Drive runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sobeys Ira Needles (Kitchener) and Sobeys Bridgeport Rd. (Waterloo). Volunteers and refrigerated trucks will be on-site at each store, accepting newly purchased fresh fruit and vegetables.

Most needed perishable items include: carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, apples and oranges and zucchinis, just to name a few.

“The Harvest Food Drive is an exciting initiative for us as it is the first time we have accepted perishable food donations directly from the community at large,” said Wendi Campbell, CEO, The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. “When people think of The Food Bank, they think of just cans but what many may not realize is that more than 65% of all food we distribute is fresh or frozen. Events like this raise awareness about how we support those in need of food assistance and help us provide a variety of healthy, nutritious food choices.”

The perishable food drive supports the newest addition to The Food Bank, the Fresh Approaches Food Centre. The on-site food processing facility allows staff and volunteers to safely process and repackage fresh food donations extending their life span and freshness.

One in 20 households in Waterloo Region is in need of food assistance. And each week, The Food Bank distributes more than 35,000 meals to throughout our community.

The Harvest Food Drive is just one of a number of events taking place during the Tim Horton’s Fall Food Drive. For a complete listing of all events, visit our website: www.thefoodbank.ca/event-categories/tim-hortons-fall-food-drive/.

Financial donations will also be accepted on-site. However, if you are unable to attend the event and are interested in making a contribution, please visit: www.thefoodbank.ca/donate.

There will also be a special appearance from PHIL the Food Drive bag – The Food Bank’s mascot.