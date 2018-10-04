'Tap that spigot': 50th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off Friday

It's almost time to tap that spigot.

The 50th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off Friday with hockey broadcasters Ron MacLean and Tara Slone officially opening the festival outside Kitchener City Hall, beginning at 11:15 a.m.

FestGuides can be viewed on the festival website at www.oktoberfest.ca on any internet connected device including smartphones, laptops, iPads and tablets, allowing people to plan in advance of Canada’s greatest Bavarian festival.

“With more people accessing information online, we are pleased to share our official FestGuide in a digital version ahead of the 50th Anniversary of the festival,” said Margo Jones, festival president.

“The online official FestGuide features an overview of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, highlights our full calendar of events, showcases community partners, and more. There is something for everyone during the festival, and with the FestGuide now available online, more people can easily discover all that Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has to offer.”

There will be a number of printed FestGuides available at the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest store and some partner locations.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is Canada’s Greatest Bavarian Festival.

The not-for-profit organization was founded in 1969 by a group of volunteers committed to contributing to the social and economic vitality of Kitchener and Waterloo as well as Ontario and Canada.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest annually provides $22.2 million of economic benefit to the community, while not-for-profit organizations associated with the festival raise an additional $1.5 million each year for their cause.

Hosted in the twin cities because of the strong German heritage, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest celebrates German food, music, fashion, and more.