THEMUSEUM in Kitchener to host stakeholder session, update expansion plans

THEMUSEUM is holding a public stakeholder session to gather input from community members, leaders, local businesses, cultural organizations and the tech sector.

The public is strongly encouraged to attend the information sharing session so something truly reflective of the community’s wants and needs can be created. This critical mass of arts and culture will become a landmark destination at the corner of King and Queen, in downtown Kitchener.

The session will run on Wednesday, Oct.10 between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Please RSVP to this free event if possible.

In addition, THEMUSEUM has launched a new survey to collect feedback. It can be found here. Public engagement and feedback is critical to THEMUSEUM’s sustainability and vision. Information and updates on the expansion can be found here.