Stage set for 50th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

The 50th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, North America’s largest Bavarian festival, kicked off Friday with thousands of revellers outside Kitchener City Hall.

With music, dancing, and countless cultural events, the nine-day festival runs from Oct. 5-13 at more than 40 different venues throughout Kitchener and Waterloo. A complete guide and list of events can be found at oktoberfest.ca.

Visit the Kitchener Willkommen Platz, located in Carl Zehr Square, to enjoy daily entertainment, displays and activities, food and beverages, as well as official souvenirs and visitor information.

The Kitchener Market will once again be home to Craftoberfest. You cake in local art and foods, as well as German and harvest-inspired craft beer and cider on Oct. 5 and 6, from 7 p.m. to midnight. People will be able to see the upper level of the market transformed into a vibrant celebration complete with entertainment, dancing, food, and art.

There’s a Cook Like Oma class on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon with traditional German dancing and music, as well as appearances from some of your favorite Oktoberfest mascots. Donations of non-perishable food items in support of the Waterloo Region Food Bank are encouraged at this free event.

The annual Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade is Monday, Oct. 8. beginning at Weber and Frederick Streets at 8:30 a.m., following Weber Street to Bridgeport Road in Waterloo.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Scotiabank and Dodge will also be taking place in Kitchener this weekend, Oct. 5 to 7. Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be on site for the festivities, which include meet-and-greet opportunities with former Toronto Maple Leafs Darryl Sittler, Nik Antropov and Darcy Tucker, a special performance from legendary Canadian power pop band The Pursuit of Happiness, and a live Sportsnet NHL broadcast.

A number of city regional facilities will be closed because of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Check here for a list of closures.