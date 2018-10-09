Pink ribbons available this week to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Waterloo Region

Volunteers with the Canadian Cancer Society will be selling pink ribbons at local Zehrs stores in Waterloo Region this week, and various businesses will have pink ribbon boxes on display for a donation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. It is estimated that one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime and one in 31 will die from the disease.

Though breast cancer is still the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women in Canada, early detection and increased screening rates combined with better treatment therapies for breast cancer has resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s.

It is for these reasons that the Canadian Cancer Society is committed to supporting breast cancer research, education and awareness.

Last year, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) joined forces to increase operational efficiencies and further their impact on cancer research and support programs.

During the past 30 years, CCS has invested $1.2 billion in cancer research – including more than $100 million in breast cancer research. Since its inception in 1986, CBCF has invested over $360 million in breast cancer research, funding more than 1,400 scientific and community grants.

The merger allows the new Canadian Cancer Society to accelerate the impact of donor dollars on cancer research and vital support services for people living with and affected by cancer. Visit cancer.ca/breastcancer for more information.

There will be volunteers with pink ribbons available at Zehrs stores in Waterloo Region and Wellington County this Thursday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



