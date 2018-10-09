Taps and Apps, Oct. 18, to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region

On Oct. 18, be a part of the tastiest, trendiest, and most immersive event in Downtown Kitchener. Featuring the best 'Taps and Apps', tastes and sounds that KW has to offer, last year’s event was sold out, and this year’s will be no different.

Taps and Apps is a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region’s signature event catered towards young professionals in the incredible Waterloo Region landmark, The Walper Hotel. Attendees are given the opportunity to join like-minded individuals with an interest in tasty food, craft beer, and networking.

All proceeds directly support local youth in need of Mentorship through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region programming.

This year’s event is sponsored by the Downtown Kitchener BIA, BDO, Accommod8u, The Walper Hotel and Mercedes-Benz Kitchener-Waterloo. Some participating vendors include Abe Erb, KW Cider, Wellington Brewing Co., Descendants, Innocente Brewing Company, Red Circle Brewing, TWH Social, Rhapsody Barrel Bar, Quantum Greens, Rich Uncle Tavern, and Casa Rugantino.