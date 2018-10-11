What's going on here: Ottawa Street construction near Trussler Road will continue into 2019

Construction on Ottawa Street in Kitchener near Sunrise Shopping Centre is expected to continue into 2019, according to the Region of Waterloo.

The work being done in the area is for road improvements of the above and underground infrastructure, upsizing of water mains, a new storm sewer, a new sanitary sewer, new asphalt, and new multi-use trails.

Boris Latkovic, the project manager for the construction project, says the Mannheim portion of the work on Bleams Road will be fully completed in two weeks.

The same can't be said for Ottawa Street work from Trussler Road to David Bergey Drive. Underground work remains ongoing along the route, while Latvokic also pointed out that work up to the Ottawa and David Bergey intersection will be completed by the end of 2018.

"We had unexpected issues which caused us delays, as a result the contractor will be working during the winter in order to catch up. The current plan is to complete the David Bergey intersection work during January 2019," Latvkovic said via email. "The intersection will be closed during most of the period. We note the inconvenience to the public. However if they don't catch up during the winter, there's a very good chance that this work would carry into 2020, and we don't want to do that."

Depending how smoothly the work on the David Bergey intersection goes, the stretch from Trussler to David Bergey would be fully open by March 2019, according to Latkovic.

When the underground work is completed, the work east of David Bergey will continue in 2019.

David Bergey and International Place will be closed for underground work, and in addition, International Place and Fischer-Hallman Road work will be managed with two-way traffic and one lane in each direction.