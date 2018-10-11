Laurie Gelman, Deborah Katz among $10,000 Vine Awards winners for Jewish literature

Four writers are each walking away with a prize of $10,000 as winners of the 2018 Vine Awards for Canadian Jewish Literature following an awards lunch at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Thursday.

The prizes are awarded in four categories: Class Mom, by Laurie Gelman (Henry Holt and Company) for fiction; Siberian Exile: Blood, War, and a Granddaughter’s Reckoning, by Julija Sukys (University of Nebraska Press) for non-fiction; The Blue Shirts: Adrien Arcand and Fascist Anti-Semitism in Canada, by Hugues Théoret (University of Ottawa Press) for history; and Rare is Everywhere, by Deborah Katz (Miss Bird Books) for young adult/children’s literature.

The jury, comprised of Beverley Chalmers, author, editor and educator Joseph Kertes, and Indigenous writer and activist Lee Maracle, chose the winners from 59 entries submitted.

The Vine Awards were established in 2004 to honour the best Canadian Jewish writers and Canadian authors who deal with Jewish subjects — they continued the tradition of the Canadian Jewish Book Awards, from which they were renamed.