Kitchener Public Library hosting fourth annual DIY Festival

Kitchener Public Library is excited to host its fourth annual DIY Festival at Central Library this Saturday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The festival will promote local businesses, community partners and organizations who want to share their talents. It will be a day to learn from people, not just books.
This year’s theme is “The Art of Imperfection” and a fascinating group of passionate experts will be sharing their knowledge with our community to help people embrace their mistakes, appreciate happy accidents and the beauty of imperfection. Booths will be set up throughout the library. Just stop and chat with each station to learn a new skill.
There will be three special events throughout the day. Beginning at 1 p.m., guest speaker Sophia Reay, from Lemontree Interiors, will speak about decorating your home with antiques, vintage pieces and hand-me-downs without looking disorganized or cluttered.
Arthaus150 will be hosting a hands-on workshop about chalk paint and wax at 2 p.m. Doug Kirton will speak about his recent work and the imperfection in creativity at 3 p.m. Registration is required for the three guest speakers/workshops.
The DIY and maker movements are all about creativity and collaboration. Participants can learn about imperfect arts such as pottery, home brewing, gardening, abstract painting, songwriting, makeup, zero waste, fort building, zendoodles, knit bombing, electronics, paper making, collage, and more.
Try it out yourself, and take some books home to help you learn even more. The free event will offer something for all ages and skill levels.
For a full list of events, check out our DIY Festival webpage http://www.kpl.org/diy-festival, the Facebook event page at https://bit.ly/2EjKtbJ, or call 519-743-7502.
