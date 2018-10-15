Kitchener Public Library hosting fourth annual DIY Festival

Kitchener Public Library is excited to host its fourth annual DIY Festival at Central Library this Saturday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The festival will promote local businesses, community partners and organizations who want to share their talents. It will be a day to learn from people, not just books.

This year’s theme is “The Art of Imperfection” and a fascinating group of passionate experts will be sharing their knowledge with our community to help people embrace their mistakes, appreciate happy accidents and the beauty of imperfection. Booths will be set up throughout the library. Just stop and chat with each station to learn a new skill.

There will be three special events throughout the day. Beginning at 1 p.m., guest speaker Sophia Reay, from Lemontree Interiors, will speak about decorating your home with antiques, vintage pieces and hand-me-downs without looking disorganized or cluttered.