TheMuseum to host literary legend Margaret Atwood

Experience an intimate evening with Canadian icon and literary legend, Margaret Atwood.

Margaret Atwood: From The Handmaid’s Tale to Art & Technology; An Evening in Conversation with Dave Bidini will explore the themes, perception and inspiration behind her most provocative works. Noted musician and author Dave Bidini will moderate the discussion, which will include art, technology and the role of girls and women in STEAM.

The author’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, has been adapted into a critically acclaimed TV series – receiving 13 Emmy nominations and eight awards.

“There is an infinite number of possible futures,” said Margaret Atwood. “Which one will actually become the future? It’s going to depend on how we behave now.”

This special presentation is in support of Education/STEAM programing. Margaret Atwood: From The Handmaid’s Tale to Art & Technology; An Evening in Conversation with Dave Bidini will be held at Centre in the Square on May 30, 2019 at 7 p.m.

General admission: $60+hst/CITS ticketing fees

Student admission: $30+hst/CITS ticketing fees *Valid Student ID required.

Tickets can be purchased here.

VIP tickets, which include a reception with Margaret Atwood following the event, are available. Contact Arielle.Kadish@THEMUSEUM.ca or 519-749-9387 ext.222 to secure your tickets. The VIP Experience is sponsored by Balzac’s.

This event is generously sponsored by Gowlings, The Waterloo Region Record and The New Quarterly.

