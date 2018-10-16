Things to do in Kitchener-Waterloo this weekend

Bridges of Hope

Two Waterloo-Oxford girls are running three 'Bridges of Hope' events over the weekend in Kitchener, Waterloo, and New Hamburg on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The events will feature the decorating of bridges with submitted messages, aimed at providing uplifting messages to those in need. For the full rundown, click here.

Kids night out with Little Medical School: Bones & Blood

On Friday Oct. 19 at Country Hills Community Centre in Waterloo, kids can be educated with a Halloween-themed class about bones and blood with demonstrations, crafts, and games. The cost is $30 per child and $20 for an additional sibling.

NASA Space Apps Hackathon: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Hackathon, which runs on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8;30 p.m at Communitech in Kitchener, is completely free to attend. This year's event will attract many people including developers and citizen scientists. Two winning solutions from Kitchener-Waterloo will be chosen to compete internationally in the Space Apps challenge. Anyone and everyone is welcome to participate.

90's Dance Mix at TheMuseum

Missing a bit of Lil Jon? Or the Backstreet Boys? Or Destiny's Child? TheMuseum in Kitchener is having a Dance Mix 90s event on Friday night to fill that void. The event is all ages and costs $25 per person.

Judgement Day II Powerlifting Meet

If you're interested in seeing some of the strongest people in Ontario strut their stuff, 70 lifters from across Ontario will "test their maxes, and put on a show in the process." The event, which costs $10 to attend, will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kitchener, starting on Saturday Oct. 20 at 7:30 a.m.