Gloriously gluten free — without sacrificing taste

Servings: 10 to 12

Freezes well

Cake

1 cup (150 g) gluten-free all-purpose flour

½ cup (65 g) ground almonds

½ tsp baking powder

4 eggs, separated

1 egg

½ cup (125 mL) canola oil

½ cup (125 mL) milk

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla extract

1 cup (210 g) sugar

Buttercream

4 egg whites

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups (265 g) sugar

¼ cup (60 mL) water

1 ½ cups (340 g) unsalted butter, cut into cubes and left at room temperature for 20 minutes

Cake

1. With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C). Line an 8-inch (20 cm.) springform pan with parchment paper. Do not butter.

2. In a bowl, combine the gluten-free flour, ground almonds and baking powder. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, beat the egg yolks, egg, oil, milk, vanilla and 1/4 cup (55 g) of the sugar with a whisk. Stir in the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Set aside.

4. In a third bowl, beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually add the remaining sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Fold half of the meringue at a time into the batter, stirring vigorously (see note). Spread the batter into the prepared pan.

5. Bake for about 1 hour 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Let cool completely on a wire rack before unmoulding.

Buttercream

6. Place the egg whites and vanilla in a large bowl. Set aside.

7. In a small pot over medium-high heat, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Let simmer until a candy thermometer reads 240 F (116 C). Remove from the heat.

8. Beat the egg whites and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until frothy. With the machine running, drizzle the hot syrup over the whites, avoiding the mixer’s beaters. Beat until completely cooled and stiff peaks form.

9. Add the butter, 1 or 2 cubes at a time, beating until smooth and creamy. With a spatula, scrape the bottom of the bowl several times during this step. Set aside.

Assembly

10. Run the blade of a knife between the cake and the pan and unmould. Cut the cake horizontally to obtain 2 layers.

11. Frost the surface of 1 layer with one-third of the buttercream. Cover with the second layer. Apply a crumb coat by covering the entire cake with a thin layer of buttercream. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Completely frost the cake with the remaining buttercream.

Note: In this recipe, there’s no need to be delicate when stirring the meringue into the batter. The meringue gives the cake its spring while the baking powder helps it rise. gluten-free chocolate chip cookies

Gluten-free chocolate chip cookies

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking: 10 minutes

Chilling: 30 minutes

Makes 2 dozen

Freezes well

2 cups (300 g) gluten-free all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

1 cup (225 g) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup (240 g) brown sugar, lightly packed

1 egg

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

1 cup (200 g) chocolate chips, semi-sweet or milk chocolate

1. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside.

2. In another bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer. Add the egg and vanilla. Beat until smooth. With a wooden spoon, stir in the dry ingredients and chocolate chips.

3. With a 2-tbsp (30 mL) ice cream scoop, shape the dough into balls. Refrigerate or freeze for 30 minutes.

4. With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375 F (190 C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

5. Place 8 balls per prepared sheet, spacing them out evenly. Freeze at this stage, if desired. Bake, one sheet at a time, for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Let cool on the baking sheets.

Note: Make sure the cookies are baked through, otherwise they may be too crumbly and fall apart.

Gluten-free brownies

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 40 minutes

Cooling: 2 hours

Makes 16 brownies

Freezes well

¼ cup (50 g) potato starch

¼ cup (25 g) cocoa powder, sifted

¼ tsp salt

4 eggs, separated

1 cup (210 g) sugar

8 oz. (225 g) semi-sweet chocolate

½ cup (125 mL) canola oil

1. With the rack in the middle position, place a small container of water at the bottom of the oven to create steam. Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C). Line the bottom of an 8-inch (20 cm.) square baking dish with a strip of parchment paper, letting it hang over two sides. Butter the other two sides.

2. In a bowl, combine the potato starch, cocoa powder and salt. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Set the meringue aside.

4. In a third bowl, over a double boiler or in a microwave oven, melt the chocolate. Remove the bowl from the double boiler and stir in the oil and egg yolks with a whisk. Let cool.

5. With a spatula, fold the chocolate mixture into the meringue. With a whisk, gently fold in the dry ingredients.

6. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of the cake comes out with a few crumbs and not completely clean.

7. Let cool slightly. Cover to prevent a thick crust forming on the surface. Let cool completely in the pan, about 2 hours. Remove from the pan and cut into squares.

Gluten-free apple pie

Preparation: 40 minutes

Cooking: 40 minutes

Cooling: 1 hour

Servings: 8 to 10

Apple Filling

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup (210 g) sugar

4 cups (440 g) Cortland apples, peeled and cubed

4 cups (440 g) McIntosh apples, peeled and cubed

Gluten-Free Crust

¾ cup (115 g) gluten-free brown rice flour

½ cup (70 g) gluten-free cornstarch

½ cup (100 g) gluten-free potato starch

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup (170 g) cold unsalted butter, diced

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp (15 mL) cold water

Crumble

¼ cup (25 g) pure oatmeal (see note), ground in a coffee grinder

¼ cup (55 g) brown sugar

½ cup (65 g) ground almonds

2 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

Apple Filling

1. In a large non-stick skillet, melt the butter. Add the sugar so that it covers the bottom of the skillet. Cook over medium heat until the sugar melts and turns golden brown. Add the apples and stir with a wooden spoon until the McIntosh apples break apart and the Cortland apples become soft, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely while preparing the dough.

Gluten-Free Crust

2. In a food processor, combine the flour, starches and salt. Add the butter and pulse a few seconds at a time until it forms pea-sized pieces. Add the egg and water. Pulse again until the dough just begins to form. Remove the dough from the processor and form into two discs with your hands. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

3. With the rack in the lowest position, preheat the oven to 400 F (200 C).

4. Between two sheets of parchment paper, roll out one disc of dough to line a 9-inch (23 cm.) in diameter, 1-inch (2.5 cm.) deep tart pan with removable bottom. Keep the other disc of dough for another use. Fill the tart pan with the cooled apples. Set aside.

Crumble

5. In a bowl, combine the oatmeal, brown sugar and ground almonds. Add the butter and mix with your fingertips until the ingredients are just moistened. Spread over the pie. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the crumble is golden brown. Let cool on a wire rack.

Note: There are three brands of pure (gluten-free) oatmeal available on the market: Château Cream Hill, Only Oats and Bob’s Red Mill. If you can’t find one of those, you can also prepare the crumble with certified gluten-free quinoa flakes.

If you find the dough is too fragile after rolling out between two sheets of parchment paper, refrigerate it for a few minutes. The paper should easily peel off the dough and it will be easier to line the tart pan.