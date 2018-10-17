Weber Street Public House offers 'great meals, great deals'

Whether it’s the $5 pint, live entertainment or the Dave Jaworsky meatloaf, reasons for visiting the Weber Street Public House are as diverse the people it serves.

The new, independently owned restaurant-pub, which opened its doors back in July, is in the former Mother’s Pizza location at 183 Weber St. N., previously home to Benny’s Family Restaurant.

The renovated space has maintained some of the brick and wood interior, as well as an indoor fireplace, to create a cosy atmosphere for the fall and winter.

There’s a sports bar with large-screen TVs surrounding the entire restaurant, which now features a stage area for live entertainment on Thursday and Friday evenings, and karaoke every Saturday. Tuesday night is trivia night.

There’s a selection of drafts, liquors and wines, served in the same spirit, with the $5 pint, $5 martini and $5 glass of wine offered each and every day.

Traditional pub fare includes fish and chips, steak and shepherd pies, and several curries. There are ribs and wings and a selection of entrees, as well as a kids menu and a weekend breakfast, which is also offered on most holidays.

New owners say they wanted to offer friends and families and a place to get a great meal for a great deal. Their mission is to offer the best quality food possible, using fresh, never frozen chicken, fresh ground meats sourced from a local supplier, and made-in-house food at the lowest price possible.

There are daily specials, the apps are reasonably priced, and there’s a University Burger for just $7.

There are also a variety of sandwiches and salads, and a mouth-watering French onion soup, and you can top it all off with a dessert that’s handmade in the kitchen using original recipes for sticky pudding toffee, key lime pie and the "wee" pudding.