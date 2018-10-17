Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending October 17

10. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Knopf Canada (8)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Right Here, Right Now, Stephen J. Harper, Signal (1)

2. Fear, Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster (5)

3. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (34)

4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada (38)

5. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central (4)

6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Signal (6)

7. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Signal (4)

8. All My Mother’s Secrets, Beezy Marsh, PAN (5)

9. Son of a Critch, Mark Critch, Viking (2)

10. Tessa and Scott, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Ambrosia (3)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Flame, Leonard Cohen, McClelland & Stewart

2. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Knopf Canada

3. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Patrick Crean

4. French Exit, Patrick deWitt, House of Anansi

5. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

6. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel

7. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

8. The Sun and Her Flowers, Rupi Kaur, Simon & Schuster

9. Split Tooth, Tanya Tagaq, Viking

10. The Dark Between Stars, Atticus, Atria

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. Right Here, Right Now, Stephen J. Harper, Signal

2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

3. Son of a Critch, Mark Critch, Viking

4. Tessa and Scott, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Ambrosia

5. All Our Relations, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

6. Our Canada, Our Country, Our Stories, Our Canada Magazine, Reader’s Digest

7. Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

8. The Secret History of Soldiers, Tim Cook, Allen Lane

9. Dam Busters, Ted Barris, Patrick Crean

10. Trust, David Johnston, Signal

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

2. Supernova, Kazu Kibuishi, Graphix

3. Lord of the Fleas, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

4. Roald Dahl 15-Book Boxed Set, Roald Dahl, Puffin

5. Goes Bananas, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

6. Kristy’s Big Day, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix

7. A Map of Days, Ransom Riggs, Dutton Books for Young Readers

8. The Big, Bad Battle of the Bionic Booger Boy, Dave Pilkey, Scholastic

9. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas (2018 edition), Balzer & Bray

10. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer & Bray

SELF-HELP AND IMPROVEMENT

1. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis, Thomas Nelson

4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

5. Grief Recovery Handbook, John W. James, Russell Friedman, Wm. Morrow

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Bleep, Mark Manson, HarperCollins Canada

7. Unfu*k Yourself, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne

8. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen R. Covey, Free Press

9. The Gifts of Imperfection, Brené Brown, Hazelden

10. How to Win Friends and Influence People, Dale Carnegie, Gallery

