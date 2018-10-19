"Les Stroud" aka Survivorman show coming to Princess Cinema in Waterloo in November

The Princess Cinemas in Waterloo is pleased to present, for the third time, Les Stroud. The live stage show "Survivorman- Live & Intimate" will be on Saturday Nov. 3, 2018 at Princess Original.

“That’s always been my mission,” says Les Stroud, environmentalist, musician, filmmaker, and creator and star of the groundbreaking TV series Survivorman, “To reconnect people to nature. To get them to celebrate and protect nature.” As the host of the Discovery Channel’s Survivorman, Les Stroud entertained viewers with his immersive approach to the wilderness, but the Canadian-born Stroud also spreads his nature-first message via music, releasing his own albums of guitar and harmonica-based blues, folk and rock songs.

"Stroud's stage show is a combination of acoustic singer-songwriter, rock 'n' roll in a band setting and intimate question-and-answer period that pays homage to his claim to fame as the TV pioneer who created the survival genre. He happily conducts a meet-and-greet after the show. He will be appearing this time as an acoustic trio.

"As one might anticipate from his experience as a wilderness adventurer and trained survival instructor, Stroud's music is inspired by nature."