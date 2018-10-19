WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

9. "Killing Commendatore" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. "Red War" by Vince Flynn & Kyle MIlls (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. "Dare to Lead" by Brene Brown (Random House)

2. "Ship of Fools" by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

3. "Killing the SS" Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt)

4. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Skinnytaste One and Done" by Gina Homolka & Heather K. Jones (Clarkson N Potter)

6. "Presidents of War" by Michael Beschloss (Crown)

7. "Fear: Trump in the white House" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

8. "The Fifth Risk" by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton & Company)

9. "Whiskey in a Teacup" by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

10. "Spygate" Dan Bongino & D.C. Mcallister w/ M. Palumbo (Post Hill)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Holy Ghost" by John Sandford (G.P. Putmans' Sons)

2. "Ambush" by James Patterson & James O. Born (Little, Brown)

3. "The Witch Elm" by Tana French (Viking)

4. "Winter in Paradise" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. "The Christmas Scorpion" by Lee Child (Delacorte Press)

6. "The Clockmaker's Daughter" by Kate Morton (Atria)

7. "A Spark of Light" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

8. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Penguin Publishing)

9. "Red War" by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria)

10. "Swamp Spook" by Jana DeLeon (J&R Publishing)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Killing the SS" Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt)

2. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Groups)

3. "Shop of Fools" by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

4. "Dare to Lead" by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

7. "The Fifth Risk" by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton & Company)

8. "Spygate" Dan Bongino & D.C. Mcallister w/ M. Palumbo (Post Hill)

9. "Fear: Trump in the White House" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Everybody, Always" by Bob Goff (Zondervan)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 per cent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

By The Associated Press