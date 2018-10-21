Tantalize taste buds with Tofu Tikka Masala

Tofu Tikka Masala
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking: 30 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Sauce
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tbsp (30 ml) fresh ginger, chopped
1/4 tsp (1 ml) red pepper flakes
2 tbsp (60 ml) butter
1 1/2 tsp (7 ml) sweet paprika
1 1/2 tsp (7 ml) garam masala
1/4 tsp (1 ml) ground nutmeg
1 can (14 oz/398 ml) diced tomatoes
1 1/2 cups (375 ml) water
1 tbsp (15 ml) tomato paste
3/4 cup (180 ml) 15% cooking cream or 35% cream
Tofu
1 1/2 lb (675 g) firm tofu, cut into large dice
1 tbsp (30 ml) butter
1/4 cup (10 g) cilantro, chopped
Sauce
In a large skillet over medium heat, soften the onion, garlic, ginger and pepper flakes in the butter. Stir in the spices and continue cooking for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, water and tomato paste. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Crush the mixture using a potato masher. Add the cream and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.
Tofu
Meanwhile, in a pot of salted boiling water, cook the tofu for 5 minutes (see note). Drain on paper towels.
In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the tofu in the butter.
Add the sauce and simmer for 3 minutes. If prepared in advance, reheat the tofu and sauce over medium heat. Add water, if needed. Sprinkle with the cilantro. Serve with vegetables, basmati rice or naan bread.
Note: Tofu can be replaced with boneless, skinless and cubed chicken thighs. Simply brown the chicken in the pan until cooked through before adding it to the sauce.
