10 ways to get your freak on this Halloween

Until Oct. 28 - Bingeman’s Screampark
This year’s Screampark promises that “curious minds will test your tolerance of fear like never before" and the theme of this year's haunted adventure, which runs till Oct. 28, is the "Experiment." Weekday admission for the park is a flat rate of $25. The weekend rate is $30.
Oct. 24 – Poe and Vincent Price Film Series
Just in time for Halloween, a spook-tacular film, The Masque of the Red Death, featuring the works of Edgar Allan Poe, starring the inimitable "master of menace" Vincent Price. The event being held at Central Kitchener Public Library Theatre, 85 Queen St. N., is free. No registration is required.
Oct. 25 – Halloween Social
Seniors can gather this Thursday for a free Halloween social being held at the Breithaupt Centre, 350 Margaret Ave. There will be a costume party, live music and lots of treats. Call 519-741-2502 for more info.
Oct. 26 — PA Day Halloween STEAM
Come explore spooky activities through science, technology, engineering, art, and math for free at the Kitchener Public Library. Events are being held day at the Central, Pioneer Park, Country Hills and Stanley Park branches. No registration necessary.
Oct. 26 – Top Guns Halloween Country Music Dance
A dance for 35+ singles and couples with snacks and prizes for best costumes. Doors at 110 Manitou Dr. open at 7:30 p.m., with a dj and dancing to midnight. Admission $12 per person.
Oct. 26 - Halloween Ceili – Irish Folk Dance
Irish Real Life K-W presents a dance with traditional Irish music by the Grand River Ceili Band at the Victoria Park pavilion 80 Schneider Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Dance instructions called; no experience required. All ages $12 in advance, $15 at door.
Oct. 27 – Halloween Dress-up Trains
Come out to the Waterloo Central Railway, 878 Weber St. N. in Woolwich, wearing your costume while boarding the Halloween Dress-up Trains. For each train, the best judged Halloween costume will receive a “free engineer experience” for a date available in 2018. All ages, $15 to $20.
Oct. 27 – Haunted Church Halloween Party
Three unique clubs welcome you to a haunted, 25,000-square-foot, former church (the Church Entertainment Complex), 32 Weber St. W. Prizes for best costume. Tickets $20 in advance; $40 at the door.
Oct. 31 - Tales from the Strypt
If you’re not with any trick-or-treaters following the big night out, there’s a Halloween burlesque at The Registry Theatre, 122 Frederick St. There will be a costume contest and vendors. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Oct. 31 – Thriller performed by Brownman Ali
If burlesque isn’t your thing, check out an electric jazz performance at the KW Boathouse beginning at 8 p.m. as award winning trumpet player Brownman Ali leads the Brownman Electry Trio through Michael Jackson’s seminal Thriller recording, as well as other classic MJ tunes reworked through modern, electric jazz.
Until Oct. 28 - Bingeman’s Screampark
This year’s Screampark promises that “curious minds will test your tolerance of fear like never before" and the theme of this year's haunted adventure, which runs till Oct. 28, is the "Experiment." Weekday admission for the park is a flat rate of $25. The weekend rate is $30.
Oct. 24 – Poe and Vincent Price Film Series
Just in time for Halloween, a spook-tacular film, The Masque of the Red Death, featuring the works of Edgar Allan Poe, starring the inimitable "master of menace" Vincent Price. The event being held at Central Kitchener Public Library Theatre, 85 Queen St. N., is free. No registration is required.
Oct. 25 – Halloween Social
Seniors can gather this Thursday for a free Halloween social being held at the Breithaupt Centre, 350 Margaret Ave. There will be a costume party, live music and lots of treats. Call 519-741-2502 for more info.
Oct. 26 — PA Day Halloween STEAM
Come explore spooky activities through science, technology, engineering, art, and math for free at the Kitchener Public Library. Events are being held day at the Central, Pioneer Park, Country Hills and Stanley Park branches. No registration necessary.
Oct. 26 – Top Guns Halloween Country Music Dance
A dance for 35+ singles and couples with snacks and prizes for best costumes. Doors at 110 Manitou Dr. open at 7:30 p.m., with a dj and dancing to midnight. Admission $12 per person.
Oct. 26 - Halloween Ceili – Irish Folk Dance
Irish Real Life K-W presents a dance with traditional Irish music by the Grand River Ceili Band at the Victoria Park pavilion 80 Schneider Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Dance instructions called; no experience required. All ages $12 in advance, $15 at door.
Oct. 27 – Halloween Dress-up Trains
Come out to the Waterloo Central Railway, 878 Weber St. N. in Woolwich, wearing your costume while boarding the Halloween Dress-up Trains. For each train, the best judged Halloween costume will receive a “free engineer experience” for a date available in 2018. All ages, $15 to $20.
Oct. 27 – Haunted Church Halloween Party
Three unique clubs welcome you to a haunted, 25,000-square-foot, former church (the Church Entertainment Complex), 32 Weber St. W. Prizes for best costume. Tickets $20 in advance; $40 at the door.
Oct. 31 - Tales from the Strypt
If you’re not with any trick-or-treaters following the big night out, there’s a Halloween burlesque at The Registry Theatre, 122 Frederick St. There will be a costume contest and vendors. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Oct. 31 – Thriller performed by Brownman Ali
If burlesque isn’t your thing, check out an electric jazz performance at the KW Boathouse beginning at 8 p.m. as award winning trumpet player Brownman Ali leads the Brownman Electry Trio through Michael Jackson’s seminal Thriller recording, as well as other classic MJ tunes reworked through modern, electric jazz.
Until Oct. 28 - Bingeman’s Screampark
This year’s Screampark promises that “curious minds will test your tolerance of fear like never before" and the theme of this year's haunted adventure, which runs till Oct. 28, is the "Experiment." Weekday admission for the park is a flat rate of $25. The weekend rate is $30.
Oct. 24 – Poe and Vincent Price Film Series
Just in time for Halloween, a spook-tacular film, The Masque of the Red Death, featuring the works of Edgar Allan Poe, starring the inimitable "master of menace" Vincent Price. The event being held at Central Kitchener Public Library Theatre, 85 Queen St. N., is free. No registration is required.
Oct. 25 – Halloween Social
Seniors can gather this Thursday for a free Halloween social being held at the Breithaupt Centre, 350 Margaret Ave. There will be a costume party, live music and lots of treats. Call 519-741-2502 for more info.
Oct. 26 — PA Day Halloween STEAM
Come explore spooky activities through science, technology, engineering, art, and math for free at the Kitchener Public Library. Events are being held day at the Central, Pioneer Park, Country Hills and Stanley Park branches. No registration necessary.
Oct. 26 – Top Guns Halloween Country Music Dance
A dance for 35+ singles and couples with snacks and prizes for best costumes. Doors at 110 Manitou Dr. open at 7:30 p.m., with a dj and dancing to midnight. Admission $12 per person.
Oct. 26 - Halloween Ceili – Irish Folk Dance
Irish Real Life K-W presents a dance with traditional Irish music by the Grand River Ceili Band at the Victoria Park pavilion 80 Schneider Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Dance instructions called; no experience required. All ages $12 in advance, $15 at door.
Oct. 27 – Halloween Dress-up Trains
Come out to the Waterloo Central Railway, 878 Weber St. N. in Woolwich, wearing your costume while boarding the Halloween Dress-up Trains. For each train, the best judged Halloween costume will receive a “free engineer experience” for a date available in 2018. All ages, $15 to $20.
Oct. 27 – Haunted Church Halloween Party
Three unique clubs welcome you to a haunted, 25,000-square-foot, former church (the Church Entertainment Complex), 32 Weber St. W. Prizes for best costume. Tickets $20 in advance; $40 at the door.
Oct. 31 - Tales from the Strypt
If you’re not with any trick-or-treaters following the big night out, there’s a Halloween burlesque at The Registry Theatre, 122 Frederick St. There will be a costume contest and vendors. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Oct. 31 – Thriller performed by Brownman Ali
If burlesque isn’t your thing, check out an electric jazz performance at the KW Boathouse beginning at 8 p.m. as award winning trumpet player Brownman Ali leads the Brownman Electry Trio through Michael Jackson’s seminal Thriller recording, as well as other classic MJ tunes reworked through modern, electric jazz.