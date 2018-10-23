10 ways to get your freak on this Halloween

Oct. 26 - Halloween Ceili – Irish Folk Dance

Irish Real Life K-W presents a dance with traditional Irish music by the Grand River Ceili Band at the Victoria Park pavilion 80 Schneider Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Dance instructions called; no experience required. All ages $12 in advance, $15 at door.

Oct. 27 – Halloween Dress-up Trains

Come out to the Waterloo Central Railway, 878 Weber St. N. in Woolwich, wearing your costume while boarding the Halloween Dress-up Trains. For each train, the best judged Halloween costume will receive a “free engineer experience” for a date available in 2018. All ages, $15 to $20.

Oct. 27 – Haunted Church Halloween Party

Three unique clubs welcome you to a haunted, 25,000-square-foot, former church (the Church Entertainment Complex), 32 Weber St. W. Prizes for best costume. Tickets $20 in advance; $40 at the door.

Oct. 31 - Tales from the Strypt

If you’re not with any trick-or-treaters following the big night out, there’s a Halloween burlesque at The Registry Theatre, 122 Frederick St. There will be a costume contest and vendors. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Oct. 31 – Thriller performed by Brownman Ali

If burlesque isn’t your thing, check out an electric jazz performance at the KW Boathouse beginning at 8 p.m. as award winning trumpet player Brownman Ali leads the Brownman Electry Trio through Michael Jackson’s seminal Thriller recording, as well as other classic MJ tunes reworked through modern, electric jazz.