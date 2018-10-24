TVO cracks down on pothead Polkaroo parody

While Polkaroo guided kids on psychedelic journeys of imagination, he said Tokaroo teaches adolescents about responsible drug use through irreverent humour.

Scott said Tokaroo is just one character in his troop of "Candoroos," which he hopes to develop into a mature-themed educational web series.

There's also Rainbowroo, who talks about LGBTQ identity; Signaroo, who is deaf and uses sign language and Reddyroo, who has special needs.

"This is not a preschool program. This is for the internet, and is really to deal with the adolescent identity and social issues," said Scott.

"There will be a clear, no-nonsense discussion about it using whatever language needs to be used, even if it's foul language or street language, it will be appropriate to the people we're talking to."

Despite his legal tensions with Ontario's public broadcaster, Scott said it wasn't all that long ago that he wore the wide-grinned Polkaroo mask alongside TVO personalities like Steve Paikin at promotional events, and even got to meet Prince Philip in character during a royal visit.

While other performers played Polkaroo on "Polka Dot Door" and "Polka Dot Shorts," Scott said between 1985 and 2007, he was the one who had to wrangle wailing children overwhelmed by the experience of seeing their TV idol in person.

"There are people who will hand their kids over like they’re giving them up," he said. "But then there’s those (kids) who instantly fall in love, those are of course why people do mascotting in the first place."

The self-taught mascot maker said he's brought hundreds of other drawings into the 3D-realm, including a downsized version of Ella Acapella that toured with the iconic Canadian children's TV trio "Sharon, Lois & Bram."

But Polkaroo has stuck around. Scott lapses into the character's voice, which he describes as a blend between Julia Child and Kermit the Frog, effortlessly. Even as the weed-smoking Tokaroo, parents stop him on the street to pose for photos with their children. He does his best to keep the joint out of the frame.

Barring a court battle, he dreams of one day expanding the Candoroo universe to embody "many shapes, sizes and colours," turning the character into an "infinite symbol of representation."

"The idea is to go with the childlike attraction we have with everything," he said. "To get past an issue, we have to talk about it, and evolve into an 'it's OK' position. You know, it's OK to be you."

