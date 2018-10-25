How to stay safe this Halloween

· Give each child a flashlight to carry to make them more visible to motorists and others.

· Tell your children to stay in well-lit areas and to visit only homes that have their outside lights turned on. Remind children not to go inside homes or cars, even if they are invited.

· Remind children not to eat any treats until you have checked them first.

· Throw out treats that are not commercially wrapped, or are found in torn, damaged or loose packages.

· Ask children to wash their hands before opening and eating candy treats.

· Remove any choking hazards like gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from the loot bags of young children. Do not let children younger than three years of age play with toys with small parts.

Tips for parents of children with food allergies or sensitivities

· Consider giving out treats that do not contain ingredients like peanuts, tree nuts, milk and egg. These ingredients can cause severe reactions in individuals who have allergies or sensitivities.

· If your child has food allergies, read labels carefully and avoid candies that do not have an ingredient list, or that have a “may contain” statement that lists ingredients to which he/she is allergic.

· If your child has been prescribed an epinephrine auto-injector because of a food allergy, make sure he/she has it available whenever he/she eats.

For more information

