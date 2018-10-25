Lot 88 Steakhouse & Bar, 'Home of the Hot Stone' expanding to Waterloo

Lot 88 & Steakhouse Bar, which offers a "unique lava rock cooking concept," as well as an option for guests to cook their desired fare of steak right at their table, is opening its doors in Waterloo in December.

The restaurant, which originated in Sudbury and was founded by John Law and Jolie Nyugen, which is located on the south side of Uptown Waterloo, on 130 King St. S.

Wildfire Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which previously occupied that space, is permanently closed.

Customers at Lot 88 will have the optioning of customizing their steak at the table on lava stone, or can order directly from the grill.