Lot 88 Steakhouse & Bar, 'Home of the Hot Stone' expanding to Waterloo

Lot 88 & Steakhouse Bar, which offers a "unique lava rock cooking concept," as well as an option for guests to cook their desired fare of steak right at their table, is opening its doors in Waterloo in December.
The restaurant, which originated in Sudbury and was founded by John Law and Jolie Nyugen, which is located on the south side of Uptown Waterloo, on 130 King St. S.
Wildfire Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which previously occupied that space, is permanently closed.
Customers at Lot 88 will have the optioning of customizing their steak at the table on lava stone, or can order directly from the grill.
Other locations are in Sudbury, North Bay and Winnipeg.
"Lot 88 Steakhouse & Bar is unique in Northern Ontario and we are very excited to now enter the Waterloo market," said restaurant launch consultant, Pete Danakas, via press release. "The menu is Asian inspired along with a variety of traditional steak selections and delectable cocktails."
The soft launch of the restaurant will happen in December followed by a grand opening.
Other items on the menu include a Harvest Brie Burger, a Villa Tetrazzini, Oysters, Parmesan Chicken, several stone steaks, and pasta options.
The steak prices range from $32 to $48, the pastas range from $18 to $22, and the mains, such as Stone Seared Salmon and Slow Cooked Pork Back Ribs, range from $17.50 to $38.
Included among drink options are several martinis, cocktails, wines and beers.
