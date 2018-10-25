UW Theatre and Performance Program presents TomorrowLove

Fall in love with the future. Fall in love with TomorrowLove.

As technology develops further toward virtual realities, TomorrowLove takes on love, sex and relationships of the future. How will technology play a role in our future relationships? Will we recognize love?

First presented in a funeral home, TomorrowLove has been described as a mash-up between ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘Black Mirror’.

Written by Rosamund Small in 2015, TomorrowLove is a series of thematically-linked playlets, set in many different versions of the near future, where one piece of technology has been developed with the intention of helping humans with their relationships.

“Sometimes it winds up bringing people closer together, and sometimes it pushes them further apart,” says Rosamund.

Guest director Andrea Donaldson collaborates with Toronto designer Anna Treusch (set), Hamilton designer Christopher Stanton (sound), as well as resident designers, Sharon E. Secord (costume), and Paul J. Cegys (lighting). Together, they have created an ephemeral world of paper and light that exists outside technology and allows the viewer to see the relationships through an unfiltered lens.

The production is book-ended by two engagement events. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance so the audience can immerse themselves in a thematic display meant to extend the world of the play to the world right in front of us. Following each performance, the audience can participate in a talkback with the cast about the themes and content of the play.

In addition, the program is piloting ASL interpreted shows. Guest ASL interpreter, Peggy Zehr and Rosalie Vissers, will be fully integrated into the Wednesday, Nov. 14 performances.

Each performance will be at the University of Waterloo’s Theatre of Arts, Modern Languages Building, 200 University Ave. W. Tickets cost $15 each, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for eyeGO members. Call the box office at 519-888-4908.



