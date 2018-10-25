Lengthy construction, employee issues lead to closure of uptown Waterloo’s Wildfire

Three straight years of losses and unreliable employees have led to the demise of uptown Waterloo’s Wildfire Steakhouse and Wine Bar, according to the owner.

“It had to do with two very difficult years of LRT,” said Jody Ness, who owns the chain of restaurants. “Waterloo was nothing but a make-work project.

On top of three straight years of losses since its opening in October of 2015, Ness said the company had major issues finding experienced, reliable employees.

He said when it comes to personnel, the location ran into issues around alcohol abuse, drug addiction and mental illness.

“You just never knew who was going to show up for work that day,” said Ness. “We were constantly short staffed.”

Uptown Waterloo went through nearly two straight years of construction in various parts of the area, with LRT construction in 2016 and streetscape construction in 2017, stretching into 2018.

While uptown business owners were hoping that there would be a resurgence once the road was reopened to traffic in December of 2017, it didn’t happen.

“The community didn’t rally around like it was expected to,” said Ness.

Ryan Mounsey, senior economic development advisor for the City of Waterloo, said he has heard some issues around retention of employees in the service industry, but not specifically about mental health or addictions issues.

“The issue is competitive wages and retention and finding positive energy,” said Mounsey. “But I haven’t heard anything about (mental health or addictions issues) specifically in uptown.”