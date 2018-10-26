Pumpkinpalooza lights up Kitchener's Victoria Park after dark, Nov. 1

Days leading up to Halloween are filled with picking out decorations, costumes, candy and the perfect pumpkin to carve out the perfect jack-o'-lantern, but after the trick-or-treaters have gone home, the Halloween spirit can end with a thud.

The Victoria Park Neighbourhood Association has found a way to keep it going just a little bit longer.

Pumpkinpalooza, heading into its fourth year, promises to be bigger and better than ever, according to Mary Neil, the association’s communication co-ordinator and a co-organizer of the annual event which brings together dozens of people, and their pumpkins, for a resurrection of sorts.

“Usually what happens is they end up around the steps here, but we’re actually hoping that we can maybe move down the trail and light up the park,” she said. “The idea was, that as it starts getting darker earlier in the season, to offer a way we could get people out to the park and do something together.”

The event, based on community building, won the city’s Festival of Neighbourhoods’ Safer Neighbourhoods Award in 2015. This year’s event takes place in front of the Victoria Clock Tower on Nov. 1, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

“We encourage people to bring their own ways to light pumpkins, such as glow sticks or battery operated tealights,” said Neil. “We do bring extra tealights for those who forget theirs though.”

It’s not just for folks in the immediate neighbourhood, but for anyone who wants to come out, especially families, she said.

There will be free hot chocolate and apple cider.

People can find out more about the event on the Pumpkinpalooza Facebook page, where already about 100 people plan on attending.

“I think traction is happening because it’s a unique event and people have seen it in other places,” said Neil. “I noticed people posted they are realizing for the first time that something like this happens locally.”