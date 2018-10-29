Local history buff Sara Karn will speak to the Waterloo Historical Society this Saturday, Nov. 3.

Karn, who first moved to Waterloo Region in 2016 to pursue a Master of Arts in History at Laurier University, has done research exploring popular songs composed in Canada’s home front during the First World War. She currently works as a secondary school teacher for the Thames Valley District School Board and leads student battle field tours for the Vimy Foundation.

The First World War witnessed unprecedented levels of noise, from machine gun bursts on the battlefields to the roar of aircraft engines in the skies above.

While the ceasefire on Nov. 11, 1918 marked the silencing of weapons at the front, there was an explosion of sound across Canada in celebration of victory and peace.

Karn’s presentation considers the auditory aspects of armistice celebrations in Ontario, with a particular focus on Kitchener, Waterloo and Galt. Using local newspapers, as well as photographs from the time, Karn examines the sights and sounds of celebrations, from organized parades to spontaneous gatherings in the streets. Through uncovering the sounds of victory, we can better understand how the war’s end was experienced in Waterloo Region.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free meeting held at 1:30 p.m. in the Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron Road, Kitchener.

Waterloo Historical Society president, Lesley Webb will conduct the business portion of the Waterloo Historical Society annual general meeting following the lecture. The Waterloo Historical Society fosters the recognition of Waterloo region’s unique heritage and encourages heritage preservation.