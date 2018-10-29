Two of a kind craft vendor show to benefit MS Society

The holidays are coming and you can start your shopping early at the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Two of a Kind Craft Vendor Show this Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Belgian Nursery, 2615 Victoria St. N, Breslau, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 80 vendors will be selling unique artisan products, from handmade holiday decorations, jewelry, bags and bath products to paintings, framed quotes, wood work and knitting, and more.

Admission will be $3 per person, $5 per family, and children are free. The cost of admission and 10% of sales go to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society in our community.

Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world. Just by choosing Canada, you and your family have an increased chance of being diagnosed with MS.