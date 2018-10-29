Sit down walking tour explores Kitchener's Olde Berlin: A Neighbourhood in Transition

One large block in the Olde Berlin neighborhood provides a dramatic example of how quickly cities change.

At one time, the Frederick, Ellen, Queen, Weber block was Berlin’s prime residential district. Within a few decades not a single home remained.

Local historian Rych Mills provides a visual “sit-down-walking tour” of the block full of photos of people (and their buildings) who would have been that block’s residents in the 19th and 20th centuries and reviews the gains, losses and trade-offs. A question-and-try-to-answer session follows.

There is no admission charge, but seating is limited for the 7 p.m. presentation on Nov. 15 at the multi-purpose room of the Downtown Community Centre, 35B Weber St. W., Kitchener.