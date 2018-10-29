Five fun things to do this weekend in Kitchener-Waterloo

Bring your carved Halloween pumpkins and place them on the path that joins Candlewood Crescent and Amos Avenue in Clair Lake Park; stroll the path with the many lit pumpkins; bring own LED candle; enter the park on Candlewood Crescent or Amos Avenue
Location and Venue: Shakespeare Drive, Waterloo, ON, N2L 5T4 (Clair Lake Park)
Event date and time: Thursday, November 1, 2018 6:00PM - 7:00PM
Audience: All Ages
Price: Free
Registration required; creative workshop for all skill levels; materials, tea and refreshments included
Location and Venue: 25 Regina St. S., Waterloo, ON, N2J 1R8 (Button Factory Arts)
Event date and time: Thursday, November 1, 2018 10:30AM - 12:30PM
Audience: Seniors
Price: $15
Registration required; Engage your creativity; led by Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery senior volunteer artist educators; designed to be fun and engaging for all participants, builds on skills learned in the previous session; Nov. 2 and 9
Location and Venue: 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON, N2H 6P7 (Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery)
Event date and time: Friday, November 2, 2018 10:00AM - 11:30AM
Audience: Adults
Price: Free
Halloween movie by local filmmaker Torin Langen; live music soundtrack by VOC Silent Film Harmonic; content not suitable for children; tickets: https://www.registrytheatre.com/3-dead-trick-or-treaters/
Location and Venue: 122 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON, N2H 2L9 (The Registry Theatre)
Event date and time: Friday, November 2, 2018 8:00PM - 10:00PM
Audience: Adults
Price: $5-$18, $12 at door with Food Bank donation
Over 40 vendors, Sunnyside Auxiliary bake sale, Fabulous Finds Gift Shop Christmas Wonderland, Sandhills Cafe open for breakfast and lunch; proceeds benefit programs and services for seniors
Location and Venue: 247 Franklin St. N., Kitchener, ON, N2A 1Y5 (Sunnyside Home)
Event date and time: Saturday, November 3, 2018 9:00AM - 1:00PM
Audience: All Ages
Price: Free
