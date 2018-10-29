This Bundt cake demands a spot in your next brunch spread

Delivering bright apple flavour and a temptingly moist crumb, this simple yet stunning Bundt cake demands a prominent place in your brunch spread.

We maximized this cake's apple taste by shredding 1 1/2 pounds of tart Granny Smiths and bolstering their flavour with an intense reduction of apple cider mixed into the batter, brushed onto the warm exterior of the baked cake, and stirred into an icing. Using a moderate amount of spices allowed the apple flavour to shine.

Baking this fruity cake in a Bundt pan made all the difference, as the hole through the middle meant the dense batter baked through evenly and completely for a perfectly cooked cake.

For the sake of efficiency, begin boiling the cider before assembling the rest of the ingredients. Reducing the cider to exactly 1 cup is important; if you accidentally overreduce it, make up the difference with water. To ensure that the icing has the proper consistency, we recommend weighing the confectioners' sugar.