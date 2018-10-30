Best Canadian children’s book of 2018? It just won a $50,000 prize

Writers of children’s books are collectively more than $110,000 richer after winners of the Canadian Children’s Book Centre Awards were announced in a gala presentation Tuesday night.

Top prize — the $50,000 TD Canadian Children’s Literature Award — went to Joanne Schwartz (writer) and Sydney Smith (illustrator) for Town Is by the Sea, published by Groundwood Books.

Deirdre Baker, the Star’s children’s book reviewer, was on the jury that chose the book, saying, “Schwartz’s spare text and Smith’s illustrations beautifully capture life in a coal-mining community, creating a strong sense of the rhythm and comforting pattern of daily routine with an understated acknowledgement of dangers lurking underground.”

(The four finalists also won $10,000 with another $2,500 going to the publisher.)