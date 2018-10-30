Need a new book to read? Trust the librarians’ recommendations

10. All the Lives We Never Lived, Anuradha Roy (Atria Books)

Three of the books on this week’s list are Canadian — 1, 4 and 6. The books mostly represent what’s coming out with big publishers, barring No. 6, from Toronto’s indie publisher Book*hug. Not many comments from the librarians this month, except for this one about The Mortal Word: “Another adventure in the Invisible Library? Yes, please!” — Lonestar Stone, Greater Victoria Public Library.

Loan Stars’ monthly lists of the top 10 upcoming books are voted on by library staff across Canada and organized by BookNet Canada and the Canadian Urban Libraries Council (CULC). More information is available at loanstars.ca.

