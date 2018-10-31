Halloween spoiler: Christmas returns this weekend

The world of bizarre quickly shifts to a world of bazaars this Saturday. Here’s a look at where to start you holiday rounds, Santa!
The world of bizarre quickly shifts to a world of bazaars this Saturday. Here’s a look at where to start you holiday rounds, Santa!
St. Luke's Christmas Bazaar
Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 317 Franklin St. N., Kitchener. Details here.
Sunnyside Foundation Bazaar
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Home, 247 Franklin St. N., Kitchener. Details here.
Franklin Friendship Club Christmas Bazaar
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Franklin Friendship Circle, 233 Franklin St. N., Kitchener. Details here.
Breithaupt Centre Snowflake Bazaar
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Breithaupt Centre, 350 Margaret Ave., Kitchener. Details here.
Christmas Wellness Market
