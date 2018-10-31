Trick-or-treat with Kitchener Fire this Halloween

Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches…and future heroes! Kitchener Fire is encouraging you to add one more stop to your adventures this Halloween by visiting one of the city’s seven fire stations from 5 to 8 p.m. this evening.

Kids in costume are welcome to trick or treat at a fire station where they will take home a treat from local firefighters, who will also share tips and information about how to keep your little monsters safe.

There will also be some opportunities for photos with firefighters and trucks, so bring your cameras and phones. If you’re posting pictures to social media that night, don’t forget to tag @CityKitchener and use the hashtag #KitchenerFire #Halloween.

Can’t make it out? We’d still love to see your costumes (especially all of the cool little local firefighters), so you can still tag us or send photos to fire@kitchener.ca.