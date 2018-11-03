Lip-sync battle to benefit St. Mary's Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre

#LipOffKW is bringing their annual (and the most fun) fundraiser back to the Apollo Cinema again this year on Nov. 15.

The event, run by five local women, all volunteers, supports local community projects every year, and this year it's raising money to support the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre (SADVTC) of St. Mary’s General Hospital.

“The money raised from this event will support our continuous efforts to provide exceptional care to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing a safe and confidential space where we will explain options available to them.” explained Julia Manuel, director, community programs at St. Mary’s General Hospital. “We're excited to be working with the #LipOffKW team again this year for their annual fundraising Lip Sync Battle event.”

“We loved working with the SADVTC team last year and our team believes in the amazing work that they do,” said #LipOffKW co-founder Jen Wilson. “The SADVTC team really focuses on empowering their clients through every step of their journey, and we’re excited to be supporting them again this year.”

#LipOffKW is a one-night only event where nine performers — including Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic — strut their stuff on stage, while audience members cheer on and cast votes for their favourite acts. This year, the event will be hosted by Mike Farwell, and celebrity commentators will provide colour and entertainment in between acts: Angie Hill, Darryl Law, and Rosie Del Campo. The night also includes a large raffle table filled with generous donations from local businesses.

“We’re consistently amazed by the level of support from the community in Kitchener-Waterloo,” said “LipOffKW co-founder Tiffany Iden. “There are so many great local business and community members excited to help us make this night a success.”

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite now. General admission is $10 and VIP tickets are sold out. Every ticket includes your first vote, but be sure to buy more votes at the event to support your favourite performer. There are no ATMs on site.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show generally runs until about 10:30 p.m. The event is child-friendly.

To buy tickets, go to https://lipoffkw2018.eventbrite.com/.

To learn more about #LipOffKW or about the event on Nov. 15, contact Rebecca at lipoffkw@gmail.com or visit the website: www.lipoffkw.com.