Waterloo's Zonta Film Festival celebrates work of female filmmakers, Nov. 8 to 10

The eighth annual Zonta Film Festival returns to the Princess Twin Cinemas in Waterloo this Thursday to Saturday, showcasing inspirational and powerful films made by women.

This year’s roster features a diverse mix of fiction and non-fiction stories that aim to inspire action, bring hope and raise awareness of important issues.

In the Name of Your Daughter explores the heartwarming and heartbreaking experiences of children living in Northern Tanzania, who risk their lives to defy their destiny. Afghan Cycles shares the experiences of a group of Afghan women cyclists using their bikes to tell the story of human rights. The Woman Who Loves Giraffes follows the adventures of local biologist Anne Innis Dagg, who made the solo journey to South Africa to become the first person to study animal behaviour there in the wild. A Better Man shifts the conversation on violence against women.

Zonta is one of the only film festivals in Canada that exclusively spotlights female filmmakers. Since 2011, the Zonta Club of Kitchener-Waterloo has been utilizing the power of cinema as a means to promote social advocacy and to educate on the struggle for equal rights and opportunities around the world. To date, more than $80,000 has been raised through the festival and donated Waterloo to various non-profits and charities dedicated to improving the quality of the lives of women in this region.