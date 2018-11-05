Kids in the Hall eager to tackle 'turbulent time'

"They had 'Codco' and later 'This Hour Has 22 Minutes,' but this was where a lot of stuff happened, with 'The Kids in the Hall.'"

Seth Meyers wrote the foreword for the book, which has interviews with all members — who also include Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, and Mark McKinney — as well as "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels and other comedy giants.

The Kids' story has been documented in book form before, but "One Dumb Guy" dives deep into their origins, lives and careers. Myers wrote it over about two and a half years.

"It took a while. These guys are like herding cats, because they're five individuals doing five different careers," said Myers, who previously wrote "Barenaked Ladies: Public Stunts, Private Stories."

"When I finally got everyone on the same page, I got nothing but support from these guys."

The book details the Kids' childhoods. Several of them had fathers who were either addicted to alcohol or had anger issues, or both.

"As many people do in relationships, I think we completed our childhoods with each other and continue to now," said McCulloch, who was born in Edmonton.

"We come from complicated (backgrounds). I'm the son of an alcoholic, lots of us are. We've had damage and I think that made us funnier. But I think it's important. I'm proud."

Meanwhile, Thompson has endured several traumas, including a school shooting he witnessed as a teen in Brampton, Ont., and his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma during filming for the miniseries "Death Comes to Town."

Thompson was also the mediator of sorts for the troupe when there was infighting between two camps: Foley/McDonald, who were the first members of the Kids in Toronto, and McKinney/McCulloch, who were in a troupe called the Audience in Calgary before joining the others.

Then there was the time Foley quit the troupe, resulting in tension between him and the rest of the members while shooting their film "Brain Candy."

"We've never been ashamed of our past or our lives," said Thompson. "We've always been pretty open, but now (the stories) are all collated, so it might look a little overwhelming when it's all put together."

These days, they've "never been closer," they insisted.

"There's no bad will between us. We're just disorganized. It's just really that," said McCulloch. "There was a hilarious email thread going around for a couple of years. Two years of like, 'When are we going to have a conference call?'"

Thompson said he thinks "it would be so much fun to get into trouble with these guys" again.

"That would be amazing," said Thompson. "Because the world is so different now. To play women today would be really fun."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press