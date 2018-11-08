War stories you haven’t heard before: read them to remember

Lest we forget, five new books about wars, both recent and distant.

The Secret History of Soldiers: How Canadians Survived the Great War, Tim Cook

Over the course of 10 books, Tim Cook has established himself as Canada’s pre-eminent writer of accessible military history. His latest is a crowd pleaser, telling the story of the Great War through the eyes of the 620,000 Canadians who served — through letters, diaries, photographs, music, sketches and other archival material. It’s a reminder, an often grim one, that humans are resilient, capable of enduring the most harrowing of experiences. He quotes one young infantryman writing to a friend in 1916: “Modern warfare is not hell, it’s worse.”

Ghost Riders: When U.S. and German Soldiers Fought Together to Save the World’s Most Beautiful Horses in the Last Days of World War II, Mark Felton

Hands up if you knew that Hitler had a program to develop a master race of horse. This is the story of the hundreds of Lipizzaner horses taken by the Nazis from Vienna’s famed Spanish Riding School to stables in Hostau, Czechoslovakia, for the Third Reich’s breeding program. Remarkably, in the dying days of WWII, German and American troops joined forces to liberate the animals. The goal: to save the horses from the advancing Soviet Red Army, who were starving. British-based Mark Felton is the author of some 20 books of military history.

Riding into Battle: Canadian Cyclists in the Great War, Ted Glenn

This is the story of the 1,138 Canadian cyclists (of whom 261 were killed or wounded) who enlisted in the First World War, beginning with the 93-member 1st Canadian Divisional Cyclist Company that was formed at the outset of war at the Valcartier staging area in Quebec. Much of the cyclists’ time was spent digging trenches, patrolling roads and delivering despatches. But these lads made their biggest mark in the final weeks of the war, during the Hundred Days campaign — at Amiens, Cambrai and during the 48-km pursuit of the Germans from the Sensee to the l’Escaut canals.

The Fighters: Americans in Combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, C.J. Chivers

The Fighters takes readers into the heart of two deeply flawed military engagements, Iraq and Afghanistan, through the experiences of six American combatants: a fighter pilot, a corpsman, a scout helicopter pilot, a grunt, an infantry officer and a Special Forces sergeant. As a New York Times reporter, C.J. Chivers brings first-hand experience to their stories. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes, the first in 2009 as a member of a team covering Afghanistan and Pakistan, the second in 2017 for “The Fighter,” in the New York Times Magazine. Chivers served in the Marines in the Persian Gulf War.

Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan, Eileen Rivers