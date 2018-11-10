Kitchener Remembrance Day ceremonies and facility closures

The Royal Canadian Legion Fred Gies Branch 50 will hold their annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11., beginning at 10:45 a.m. at the Kitchener Cenotaph, located at the corner of Frederick and Duke streets in downtown Kitchener.

The Remembrance Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street, between King and Duke Streets.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will attend to lay a wreath honouring veterans and those who have valiantly served our country during war and peacekeeping missions. Joining Mayor Vrbanovic is MP Raj Saini, and MPPs Laura Mae Lindo and Mike Harris.

Canadian musical artist Karl Wolf will be the bugler for the ceremonies.