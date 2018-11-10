Kitchener Remembrance Day ceremonies and facility closures

The Royal Canadian Legion Fred Gies Branch 50 will hold their annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11., beginning at 10:45 a.m. at the Kitchener Cenotaph, located at the corner of Frederick and Duke streets in downtown Kitchener.
The Remembrance Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street, between King and Duke Streets.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will attend to lay a wreath honouring veterans and those who have valiantly served our country during war and peacekeeping missions. Joining Mayor Vrbanovic is MP Raj Saini, and MPPs Laura Mae Lindo and Mike Harris.
Canadian musical artist Karl Wolf will be the bugler for the ceremonies.
Parking is available throughout the downtown. Parking close to the cenotaph is available at the Charles and Benton and Duke and Ontario garages.
Governments and banks have a statutory holiday on Monday, Nov. 12. This closure affects some city-owned facilities.
FACILITY CLOSURES
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Nov. 12. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
KITCHENER MARKET
The Kitchener Market international food court will be closed as usual on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12. The International Food Court will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Central Library will be open regular Sunday hours from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. All library locations are open regular hours on Monday, Nov. 12.
POOLS
All pool facilities are open Monday, Nov. 12.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
All community centres will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 11, with the exception of Country Hills, Downtown, Forest Heights, Kingsdale, Mill Courtland, Rockway Centre, Stanley Park, and Victoria Hills, which are open for rentals.
Country Hills, Downtown, Forest Heights, Kingsdale, Mill Courtland, Rockway Centre, Victoria Hills, Stanley Park and Williamsburg centres will be open regular hours on Monday, Nov. 12.
THE AUD and ARENAS
The Aud & Arenas will be open on Sunday, Nov. 11. The Activa Box Office at The Aud will be open from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
BUDD PARK INDOOR FACILITY
Budd Park indoor facility will be open on Monday, Nov. 12.
The Royal Canadian Legion Fred Gies Branch 50 will hold their annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11., beginning at 10:45 a.m. at the Kitchener Cenotaph, located at the corner of Frederick and Duke streets in downtown Kitchener.
The Remembrance Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street, between King and Duke Streets.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will attend to lay a wreath honouring veterans and those who have valiantly served our country during war and peacekeeping missions. Joining Mayor Vrbanovic is MP Raj Saini, and MPPs Laura Mae Lindo and Mike Harris.
Canadian musical artist Karl Wolf will be the bugler for the ceremonies.
Parking is available throughout the downtown. Parking close to the cenotaph is available at the Charles and Benton and Duke and Ontario garages.
Governments and banks have a statutory holiday on Monday, Nov. 12. This closure affects some city-owned facilities.
FACILITY CLOSURES
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Nov. 12. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
KITCHENER MARKET
The Kitchener Market international food court will be closed as usual on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12. The International Food Court will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Central Library will be open regular Sunday hours from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. All library locations are open regular hours on Monday, Nov. 12.
POOLS
All pool facilities are open Monday, Nov. 12.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
All community centres will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 11, with the exception of Country Hills, Downtown, Forest Heights, Kingsdale, Mill Courtland, Rockway Centre, Stanley Park, and Victoria Hills, which are open for rentals.
Country Hills, Downtown, Forest Heights, Kingsdale, Mill Courtland, Rockway Centre, Victoria Hills, Stanley Park and Williamsburg centres will be open regular hours on Monday, Nov. 12.
THE AUD and ARENAS
The Aud & Arenas will be open on Sunday, Nov. 11. The Activa Box Office at The Aud will be open from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
BUDD PARK INDOOR FACILITY
Budd Park indoor facility will be open on Monday, Nov. 12.
The Royal Canadian Legion Fred Gies Branch 50 will hold their annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11., beginning at 10:45 a.m. at the Kitchener Cenotaph, located at the corner of Frederick and Duke streets in downtown Kitchener.
The Remembrance Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street, between King and Duke Streets.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will attend to lay a wreath honouring veterans and those who have valiantly served our country during war and peacekeeping missions. Joining Mayor Vrbanovic is MP Raj Saini, and MPPs Laura Mae Lindo and Mike Harris.
Canadian musical artist Karl Wolf will be the bugler for the ceremonies.
Parking is available throughout the downtown. Parking close to the cenotaph is available at the Charles and Benton and Duke and Ontario garages.
Governments and banks have a statutory holiday on Monday, Nov. 12. This closure affects some city-owned facilities.
FACILITY CLOSURES
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Nov. 12. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
KITCHENER MARKET
The Kitchener Market international food court will be closed as usual on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12. The International Food Court will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Central Library will be open regular Sunday hours from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. All library locations are open regular hours on Monday, Nov. 12.
POOLS
All pool facilities are open Monday, Nov. 12.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
All community centres will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 11, with the exception of Country Hills, Downtown, Forest Heights, Kingsdale, Mill Courtland, Rockway Centre, Stanley Park, and Victoria Hills, which are open for rentals.
Country Hills, Downtown, Forest Heights, Kingsdale, Mill Courtland, Rockway Centre, Victoria Hills, Stanley Park and Williamsburg centres will be open regular hours on Monday, Nov. 12.
THE AUD and ARENAS
The Aud & Arenas will be open on Sunday, Nov. 11. The Activa Box Office at The Aud will be open from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
BUDD PARK INDOOR FACILITY
Budd Park indoor facility will be open on Monday, Nov. 12.