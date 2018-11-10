These yogurt bars with candied plums are a healthy fall treat

2 tbsp unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds, finely chopped

1 tbsp toasted wheat germ

1/8 tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp salt

1 pinch nutmeg

3 tbsp unsalted butter, melted (see note)

Topping

¾ cup (180 ml) 2 per cent plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup (60 ml) maple syrup

1 egg

2 tsp (10 ml) lemon juice

1 ½ tsp cornstarch

Candied Plums

2 plums, pitted and cut into 12 wedges each

3 tbsp (45 ml) water

1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

1 tbsp sugar

Crust

1. With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C). Butter a 10 x 4-inch (25 x 10 cm) loaf pan and line with parchment paper, letting it hang over two sides.

2. In a bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, flour, 4 tsp of the pumpkin seeds, wheat germ, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Add the melted butter and stir until the mixture is just moistened. Press the crust firmly into the bottom of the pan.

3. Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges of the crust begin to brown.

Topping

4. Meanwhile, whisk together all of the ingredients in a bowl.

5. Pour the topping over the still-hot crust and bake for 30 minutes or until the centre is set. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the remaining pumpkin seeds. Let cool on a cooling rack. Cover and refrigerate until fully chilled, about 2 hours. Unmould and cut into bars.

Candied Plums

6. Add all of the ingredients to a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the plums are tender and the liquid is syrupy. Let the plums cool in the syrup.

To Serve

7. Place a yogurt bar on each plate. Garnish with plum slices and drizzle with the syrup.

NOTE

We used Natrel’s unsalted butter, but if you use salted butter, omit the salt in the recipe.