Bingemans Gift of Lights to shine brighter this holiday

An even brighter version of a holiday tradition awaits at Bingemans, starting this Friday.

For the third year, the Gift of Lights will delight visitors with a stunning two-kilometre drive through a beautifully lit and decorated campground. New this year is the addition of a second tunnel of lights.

“The light tunnel has been incredibly well-received over the first two years we have showcased Gift of Lights,” said Mark Bingeman, president of Bingemans. “We wanted to give our guests something even more special this season, so we’ve added the static tunnel from our first year and the animated tunnel from last year.”

The 200-foot tunnel lends itself well to stunning photos, as do the rest of the light displays featured throughout the drive. Bingemans has also added more lights this season.

For those who love traditional Christmas tunes, you can play the Gift of Lights radio on 100.1 FM to add to the ambience as you drive through the light displays. You’ll be treated to classics such as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish you a Merry Christmas," among others.

Not only is there a second tunnel of lights being added for this season, but there will also be a special walk-only night on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m., that will allow guests (and their four-legged friends) to walk through the lights. Admission for the special event will be $15 per family (up to eight people) and 50% of the proceeds from tickets sold will be donated to the Grand River Hospital Foundation. In addition, anyone who eats at Boston Pizza that night and turns in their receipt will see 10% of their bill donated to the hospital foundation.

The Gift of Lights experience opens this Friday, Nov. 16 and will run every evening until Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. For more details on hours of operation, please check Bingemans’ Gift of Lights website.

PRICING

Admission prices online/at the door are $15/$20 for cars, $35/$50 for passenger vans, limos or minibuses, and $90/$115 for buses and limo buses. A Speed Pass can also be purchased online only for $5, and will give you express entry through a priority access lane.

For more information, please visit Bingemans.com. Join the conversation on social media and use #GiftofLightsKW to share your photos. Email giftoflights@bingemans.com.