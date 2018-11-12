This apple crisp gets an unlikely boost from cranberries

Although it's hard to imagine that apple crisp needs much improvement, we liked the tartness and texture that cranberries added to one of our favourite standard dessert recipes. The challenges were balancing the fruit flavours and making sure that the filling baked evenly while the topping stayed crisp.

We achieved the perfect fruit mix by combining fresh and dried cranberries, and we precooked all the fruit and added tapioca to thicken the juices. This step shortened the oven time and ensured that the classic butter, flour, sugar, cinnamon, and oat topping lived up to the name "crisp."

If you can't find Braeburn apples, Golden Delicious will work. While old-fashioned rolled oats are preferable in this recipe, quick oats can be substituted; do not use instant oats. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

CRANBERRY-APPLE CRISP